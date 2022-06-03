Politicians don’t understand us
Politicians who have spent most, or all of their lives in public office, are not fully capable of truly understanding the common, everyday American. If politicians have never worked at, or started a business, ran a company, had to live paycheck to paycheck, spent time in the military or have been a first responder, they do not have that “lived experience,” as they now like to say.
I’m referring to the ones in power who also choose to appoint inexperienced people to head up important agencies and departments. They’re chosen, not because of their resume of proven qualifications, but rather they “check a box” because they belong to a certain identity group. The choice can also be “payback” for those who have worked on their campaign. We know that.
Because of this we are now seeing the results of their service. It’s been one disaster after another. I don’t think I have to innumerate every area of governance that has failed the American people in the last year and a half. We live it every day and feel its effects.
The people we will vote for in these upcoming primaries must be chosen based on merit, experience and the platform they represent. I know politicians make many promises. The question is, will they live up to those promises?! Only time will tell.
But we’ve seen what these present politicians have brought us at the federal level. We had been promised less chaos, more unity and moderation in their policies. Have we gotten what was promised? I don’t think so. Frankly, it’s been the opposite, in my humble opinion. The voters have been duped.
I do realize it can’t be an easy job running a country, state, county, or even a city, for that matter. And you will find out that you can’t always please everyone. You will be challenged. But your integrity, moral character, honesty, openness, competence, and determination in meeting these challenges is what is desperately needed.
Government can’t solve all our problems, but they can obviously make them worse! I urge everyone to learn about these candidates and do your civic duty to vote on Tuesday, June 28. Early voting is available also. We definitely need people in these important offices who will be responsible, competent and trustworthy public servants.
Marilyn Wirth, Effingham
Maybe we should slow the pace down
My mind wanders here and there. So many tragic young deaths happening lately. Makes you question: what is happening? Why are people running so many stop signs lately? Could it be that none of us have time to stop and smell the roses?
Maybe we should slow the pace down. Slow the pace down and sit and visit more, especially those that normally are bouncing off the walls. Think about it: “How great would it be that if we said that every morning, we realized that today we are living strictly for God?”
Don’t you think life would be so much easier and less complicated, to do all the right things. My challenge to each of you and myself is before we get up in the morning for the next two weeks, to ask Jesus:
“How can I live a life just for you today and every day?”
“How may I live for your glory?”
Live strictly for Him and we will be amazed at how many stop signs we will stop at to find the correct path to turn on. Remember this world we are only passing thru, so live simply, leave the material things on earth, don’t let them be extra baggage on your blessed and joyful journey.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
