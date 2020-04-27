Nancy Zacha was born and raised in Effingham County. She graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor of arts degree in English Literature.
After a career in magazine editing and writing, she retired to the Pacific Northwest. She currently lives in a retirement community there, serving as the primary caregiver for her husband, who suffers from severe respiratory issues.
The poems below are an example of how she is processing COVID-19. She has given permission to share them.
DARK
Coronavirus has us scared.
We doubt the country is prepared
To handle outbreaks such as these.
And thus, we fear this new disease.
It’s hard when family can’t come by,
(Though Skype and Facetime do supply
Some needed visual confirmation
That loved ones still can bring elation).
It’s hard to see the markets fall.
It’s hard to have no sports at all.
It’s hard to stay in one small place,
It’s hard when all the human race
Seem just as scared as us, this time.
What I’m trying to say, in rhyme,
Is that I don’t have what it takes
To handle all this when it breaks.
I don’t think I am tough enough
To deal with all this virus stuff.
I want my old life back, it seems.
I want my wants, my gets, my dreams.
I wake each morning filled with dread.
There, the worst has now been said.
I find it hard to keep on trying.
I find myself with thoughts of dying.
I wish I could be stronger now.
But, sad to say, I don’t know how.
Except to keep on keeping on.
Hmmm. There’s a thought for sleeping on.
LIGHT
Oh, let us pause and take a minute
To review our life and what is in it.
We are warm and dry and safe
From tempests, storms, and things that chafe.
We know we’ll get enough to eat
(Though not all meals may be a treat).
Outside we see new signs of spring.
Soon the birds will start to sing
And find a mate and build a nest.
(They’ll passed their reproduction test.)
The sky is blue and rainclouds few,
The sun is shining down on you,
So take a minute, now, and start
To let the sun warm up your heart.
This too shall pass—perhaps not soon.
But hey, there’s still the sun and moon.
The earth still goes around the sun,
The sky turns dark when day is done
And lights again when morning breaks.
We’re tough, and we have what it takes
To get through this, please never doubt.
We’re hurting, but not down and out.
And so, as Scarlett used to say,
“Tomorrow is another day!”
Whenever she felt stressed and low,
If today does bring a blow,
Tomorrow means there’s one less day
For us to have to feel this way.
