Please wear a mask. Experts agree that it helps stop the spread of COVID-19.
Not everyone who gets the disease will die, but approximately 1.7% of them will. To date, more than 275,000 have died in our country. When we have millions more contracting the disease, it means thousands more will die. Many need not, if we all simply wore a mask.
When we directly, intentionally kill someone, we call it MURDER. Yet some apparently feel it is okay to do so indirectly by not wearing a mask.
PLEASE WEAR A MASK!
Rich Brummer, Effingham
