Spring is revealing its beauty. Apple blossoms are making there beautiful appearance, hyacinths' are spreading there wonderful fragrance, the baby animals are running and kicking here and there. The grass is becoming lush and feels so cool on the bare feet and the spring creepers are beginning to croak. Spring's beauty and evolvement reminds us that there is so much more to this world than the eye can see. We have so much preparation for the spring planting season, we always must be ready for the right time to put the seeds in the ground and then reap the rewards.
St. Mother Teresa states: Do we believe that God's love is infinitely more powerful, his mercy more tender than the evil of sin, than all the hatred, conflicts, and tensions that are dividing the world? Do we believe that God's love is more powerful than the most powerful bombs and guns ever made by human hands and minds?
These are some very powerful words. I know so many times I try to take things in my own hands and meet with failure. I seem to get wrapped up in the things of this world. When I take the time to turn it over to God, I am always amazed at the peace I feel in my heart. Things may not get resolved as I think they should, but I gain peace.
We always need to be ready ... What is God's plan for us? Here is something else for us to ponder about always being prepared for we know not the time or hour.
In Timothy 3: 1-9; But understand this: there will be terrifying times in the last days. People will be self centered and lovers of money, proud, haughty, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, irreligious, callous, implacable,slanderous, licentious, brutal, hating what is good, traitors, reckless, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, as they make a pretense of religion but deny its power. Reject them. For some of these slip into homes and make captives of women weighed down by sins led by various desires, always trying to learn but never able to reach a knowledge of the truth.
Always be ready, prepare and pray for knowledge and wisdom of the Holy Spirit. So plant your seeds today and reap the rewards.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
