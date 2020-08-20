My good friend, Henry Siemer, shared the Thought of the Day at our last Effingham Toastmasters meeting. The key takeaway from his thought was a quote from Charles Day, “You don’t have to be fearless. Just don’t let the fear stop you.”
Public speaking is a fear inside of us all. Every great leader has overcome that fear by not letting it stop them. Donald Trump thrives on public speaking. Barack Obama was one of the most articulate public speakers of our time.
Now, it is time for you to overcome that fear of public speaking by joining Effingham Toastmasters so you can become the leader you were always destined to be! Take the first step by sitting in on a meeting as a distinguished guest. Then, determine if the club is right for you.
Effingham Toastmasters meets on the first Thursday of every month at Siemer Milling in Teutopolis. Give me a call at 217-690-5601 or shoot me an email to pals_brandon@yahoo.com with any questions.
Thank you and God Bless!
Brandon Pals
President, Effingham Toastmasters
