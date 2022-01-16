Tonight a few things happened. First a young lady would not believe a certain someone was that someone. She said no that cannot be him he is famous. We said no he is just that plain someone. The young lady was not from around here. To her he was famous, she had never met him. To us he is just a normal great guy. Isn't it amazing how our minds are free to perceive things in different fashions.
We had a late Church Christmas party. I cannot tell you how nice it was to have so many young and older mingling amongst themselves and sharing stories. Music by two beautiful souls was sang as well. You say what does a party matter? It matters a great deal. People were supporting each other in their own trials. They were laughing, spreading joy and love. Sharing stories on how to help friends and family. So much joy.
Then tonight as I was praying. I noticed the statue of Mary looked so sad and disturbed. I looked closer and thought for sure she was crying. Why would she be crying? Was she crying because we all are crucifying her son again? How on earth does a mother forgive those that hurt her son so severely? This week a Mother has lost her daughter to a plane crash. Unable to find her, the pain and anguish she and the family must feel. Was Mary crying because we are violating God's commandments every day. Seems the one we violate the most is the ninth commandment; THOU SHALL NOT BEAR FALSE WITNESSES AGAINST THY NEIGHBOR. I believe we are all guilty of this sin. Maybe some in small ways and others in big ways. We seem to want to point out others sins. But in reality we are sinning right along with them if we do this. We are placing judgement. But you say they hurt you really bad, I agree I have been hurt really bad and want to fight back with words. But in reality it only hurts yourself. They usually dont even pay attention that they are hurting you. I have always thought it was a curse that we had a free will. Free will to sin, why did he allow this. Well maybe we should turn it around as Mary did. She walked on and prayed silently. She had the free will to forgive and pray for those that hurt her dearly. The other thing I have always struggled with is we are to point out the wrong doings someone is doing, if we don't it becomes our sin. But we are to judge the sin or wrong doing and not the sinner. Therefore, we should inform them and then let them go from there. These are tough rules to follow. But, I feel I saw tears on Mary's face because even though we are just ordinary people, we are famous in Gods eyes. Mary wants us to know that is how it has to be and to walk on silently. We are just all God's children. Just everyday normal people. So let's hold our tongues on the gossip, especially since we all say OUR FATHER, which means we are all brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus.
Lisa Rexroat
Diterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.