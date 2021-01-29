Not another landfill
Landfill 33 is due to reach its capacity in two to three years. Once this landfill is no longer under operation, mother nature will start her hundreds of years long healing process on this land. Hopefully, the current landfill site will not become a super-fund site as was the case with the Effingham Dump – the dump before Landfill 33, which was located west of Effingham.
Although a super-fund may be likely because Landfill 33 has four 40-feet-deep pits from when they started in the 1980s and these pits have no liners in place for protection of the land. God only knows what was dumped into those unlined pits.
Now, the owners of Landfill 33 want to start yet another landfill – Effingham Crossroads Landfill.
The proposed site for this new landfill is to be east of the current landfill on a whole new parcel of land. Similar to Landfill 33, the new dump is to be located west out of city limits of Effingham and just a mere few hundred feet from neighbors’ homes.
It is time to find a better and different solution for this community’s trash and stop allowing these environmental and health hazards to damage our county and the people in it.
Tell the Effingham County Board members to vote NO to this new landfill, because we do not want an additional landfill causing even more destruction to the land and people in this community.
Dan Borries, Teutopolis
We don’t want trash from surrounding counties
For residents who may be unaware, Landfill 33 started operating in or around 1980, now 41 years later it is projected to reach its capacity in two to three years.
Effingham County is being asked to approve a new site location for a new landfill – Effingham Crossroads Landfill LLC. This new landfill has the same owners and operators of Landfill 33, having a different name on a different parcel of land.
Landfill 33, during its operation, has received trash from multiple surrounding counties over the years, shortening the timespan for reaching capacity. The new landfill is also going to take garbage from six additional counties. Effingham County should worry about Effingham County’s garbage only, not six surrounding counties.
Other options include what is called a transfer station. There is already a transfer station in Effingham County. The garbage coming to that facility is being transferred to landfills in the southern part of the state. A good location for a facility like this might be where the current landfill is located now. They have a good road, scales, offices, and the area has already been destroyed. Don’t destroy more land.
There is a public comment period ending on Feb 8. Drop off, mail, or email your commentary/concerns to the Effingham County Clerk’s Office or call your Effingham County board members. Tell them that we don’t want all surrounding counties’ trash coming to our county and we don’t want another landfill, and to ask for other options to be seriously considered.
Jake Fuesting, Dieterich
Illinois has failed its residents on vaccinations
Dear Gov. Pritzker:
It’s been over a year since Illinois’ first positive COVID-19 case. Since then, those in long-term care facilities have been dying, families haven’t seen each other in months, and our economy has faced historic obstacles. Yet, with a vaccine in hand, Illinois has failed its residents.
The numbers are staggering. According to your Illinois Department of Public Health, of the 537,050 doses of vaccines available and allotted to our long-term care facilities, only 20 percent of them have been administered to its residents — a population that makes up nearly half of COVID-related deaths.
That is unacceptable.
Additionally, according to the New York Times, Illinois ranks 47th in overall vaccine distribution, with just 4.8% of Illinoisans receiving at least one shot as of today. We are dead last compared to our sister states — Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and California.
We are asking for you to provide a clear explanation to legislators and to the citizens of Illinois as to why Illinois is among the worst states in regard to getting vaccines out to those who need it most. With all due respect, blaming the previous President, the federal government and CVS/Walgreens simply will not suffice.
Since the pandemic began, you decided on a go-it-alone approach, one that left the Legislature, an equal branch of government, sidelined. You need to empower us as legislators by including us in this process so we can help our constituents who are calling us every day asking why they or their loved ones have not been able to access a vaccine.
It’s up to you to provide full transparency and implement the coordination necessary to maximize the rollout of this vaccine. Anything less is a huge disservice to the people of Illinois and will cost lives.
Illinois Senate Republican Caucus
(Including Darren Bailey of Louisville and Jason Plummer of Edwardsville)
