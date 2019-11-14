I am very disappointed in Neoga schools today. As some of you know on Veterans Day the school holds a breakfast, ceremony and a 21-gun salute for Veterans. In past years the students were able to go outside for the 21 gun salute.
However, I recieved a message from my son’s teacher today stating that second grade would not be going outside for it this year. When I responded by asking why, she told me that K-2 would not be going out due to the weather forecast for that day and that last year it scared some of the kids.
Ok, I can understand how that could scare some children. However, now they will be stuck in a classroom while hearing it, but not being able to see anything. This comes after a recent intruder drill in which these children were told what to do in the event that someone comes into the school to harm them. How will this not scare children?
These children are required by their teachers to write letters to Veterans thanking them for their service, yet are being told because of their age I’m guessing that they can’t participate in this.
I see a few solutions here. 1.) Skip the whole thing. 2.) Let the parents decide if their child is allowed to be outside for it. 3.) Parents who don’t want their child involved should have to keep their child home from school that morning. 4.) Skip the 21 gun salute and let the children form a line and go through and high five the Veterans.
Some of the Veterans that attend this (my husband included) have to take the day/morning off from work. And let’s be honest, the ones who take time off from their jobs to attend, probably only do it for their child/family members who are students. So, now if their child/family member is in K-2, they don’t get to share this moment with them.
I’m very aggravated at the entire situation. I’m guessing that a child got scared last year and a parent threw a fit. Well, please keep your child home if that is the case. Don’t take a special day and hide the kids away just because a few might be scared. Change things around or cancel it!
I will be speaking with more school staff on this matter. Please share, spread the word, call the school with your thoughts because to me, this is heartbreaking.
Kaitlin Steben, Neoga
