I am writing to you in connection with the upcoming election of Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County. It was my honor to have served as a judge in the Illinois court system for 23 years. I was Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County for 20 years, 13 of those years also serving as Chief Judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit and 8 of those years serving as chairperson of the state’s Conference of Chief Circuit Judges. I ended my judicial career serving three years as a justice of the Illinois Appellate Court, Fifth District.
While a judge, friends and acquaintances would ask for information about judicial candidates and my opinion on judges running for retention or running for judicial office. Under the Code of Judicial Conduct, I could only express my opinion privately. Now that I’m retired, I can express my opinion publicly. With my experience in the judicial branch, I have knowledge as to what makes a “good judge.” I am very familiar with both candidates who are running for Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County and have observed each of them doing their respective jobs at the courthouse. I strongly endorse Marc Kelly for Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County.
Marc Kelly is a lifelong resident of Fayette County, active in the community and in touch with the needs of the community. Admitted to practice law in 2000, he practiced with a Vandalia firm for his first 11 years and became well versed in all areas of the law. As an attorney he had a reputation in the profession of exemplifying professionalism, civility and integrity.
In 2011 Marc Kelly was selected to be an associate judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit. An associate judge, the lowest level judgeship in the Illinois judiciary, is selected by the circuit judges of a circuit. Marc was selected from 17 outstanding candidates who applied from the nine counties of the 4th Circuit. Marc has been serving as an associate judge since selected in 2011 and has been twice retained by a vote of the circuit judges.
Marc Kelly is an outstanding, highly respected judge with 11 years of experience. During his judicial career he has been subject to three public “job evaluations” known as a Judicial Advisory Poll. The Judicial Advisory Poll is conducted by the Illinois State Bar Association which does a survey of the members of the bar, asking attorneys and judges for feedback on judicial candidates and judges up for retention that they are familiar with. The areas of inquiry include integrity, impartiality, legal ability, temperament, court management, sensitivity and if the individual is qualified to hold the office. Marc has received exceedingly high ratings in all areas on each of his three Judicial Advisory Polls. In the most recent poll taken for this election, in excess of 95 per cent of those polled agreed he had the integrity, legal ability, temperament, court management abilities for the office and was qualified for the office. The details of the Judicial Advisory Poll can be viewed by the public on the Illinois State Bar Association’s website at isba.org.
Marc Kelly has embraced the changes in the use of technology in the court system that have taken place in the last few years. Computers on the bench, all electronic court files in civil cases and remote hearings via video have changed the way courts operate in recent years. Marc has been a leader in the circuit in dealing with these changes and assisting court clerks with these changes. His expertise has been recognized by the Illinois Supreme Court which has appointed him to the Illinois Judicial Conference’s Remote Hearings Task Force.
In this local judicial election, I encourage you to not be political but to make your decision based upon the person. Marc Kelly is a proven outstanding judge. He has the legal ability, temperament, integrity and character to make the decisions that affect our families and communities. I encourage you to become an informed voter on these candidates and seek opinions from others who have observed these candidates do their jobs. If you know someone who has observed these candidates do their jobs, such as someone who works at the courthouse, an attorney, a court reporter, a judge, or a clerk, ask them who they think can best do the job of circuit judge. I’m confident they will agree with me that Marc Kelly is the best person for the job of Resident Circuit Judge of Fayette County. I encourage Fayette County voters to cast their vote for Marc Kelly.
Gene Schwarm
Loogootee, IL
