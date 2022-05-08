Once again, abortion rights have taken center stage. Although the ruling on this was made decades ago, here we are talking about taking that right away.
I want to talk to all the males reading this. If you seriously believe a woman doesn’t have the right to do what she wants with her own body, then you should have no complaints about mask mandates for COVID. My body, my choice? Not anymore.
And don’t give me the “it’s not just your body.” The fetus you are defending needs the mother to survive and develop. Without the host, the fetus will die on its own. Sound familiar?
I also have some questions: Will you adopt these unwanted children so they are not living as wards of the state? Will you agree to get a vasectomy so you don’t contribute to the inevitable swell in the child population? Will you stand up for every animal fetus so that every puppy, kitten, and foal has the chance at life as well? Will you fight for universal childcare (and pay more in taxes) to help support the children you insist have to be born?
If your answer was no to ANY of these questions, you can no longer call yourself “Pro-Life.” The more appropriate term for this line of thinking is “Pro-Fetus,” or “Anti-Choice.”
Women will still get abortions. Only difference is more women will die from them. Protect the fetus, mother has no say. That’s the “Pro-Life” way. The fight begins again.
Billy Warner, Edgewood
