Now that the City Council has voted 4-1 to move forward with recreational marijuana sales, new opportunities will open to make a difference. How does this happen?
(1) Pray for our elected leaders.
(2) Pray for those who are in the front line of dealing with the detrimental effects that users and our community will face due to recreational marijuana use – police, fire department, medical professionals, etc.
(3) Compassionately help those who eventually will desire freedom from addiction. I’m thankful for the 12-step Celebrate Recovery program of my church for people to find freedom from addiction.
(4) Keep vigilant in what happens to our community as a result of this issue. For example, it’s widely known from studies in states where this has been legalized that homelessness rates increase. This will be an issue for our city leaders, concerned citizens, churches, nonprofit agencies, etc., to find a common-sense solution.
(5) Be engaged with the political process. We live in a representative democracy and it’s important to be engaged with all levels of government. It’s also important to hold elected officials accountable in how they serve.
It’s a very sad time when our elected leaders are more concerned about receiving new tax revenues than the negative impact recreational marijuana use will bring to our city. But, I’m thankful that our hope rests not in government but “In God We Trust.”
The Rev. Bryan Newswander
Lead Pastor, Effingham Assembly Church
