Never forget. This is the phrase shouted to the world about the Holocaust for us to never let perversities of Adolf Hitler or his like ever occur again. A related to question to you, the reader, is “what will you remember in two years?”
Our congresswoman, Mary Miller, just said “This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, Whoever has the youth has the future.” Sadly, only two ways exist for constituents to interpret this: Either Miller believes we will forget she said this as she lobbies white supremacists for future votes or she is so ignorant about this history that she didn’t realize how much this would upset her voters. Either of these are simply unacceptable for a U.S. congressperson.
Although the congresswoman has now issued an apology, let’s be clear on the first reaction from her: A tweet from her office saying her statements were "a denunciation of evil dictators' efforts to re-educate young people and similar efforts by left-wing radicals in our country today."
Read her quote above — that is not a denunciation! She is praising one of the most evil people in the history of the planet. Do not buy the Politician speak excuse coming from her office!
Personally, I think Congresswoman Miller should resign now as she does not represent the values of most of us in Central Illinois — but I doubt that will happen. So I ask you, will you remember this at the voting booth in two years?
Craig Lundstrom
Mahomet
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.