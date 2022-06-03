My mind wanders here and there. So many tragic young deaths happening lately. Makes you question: what is happening? Why are people running so many stop signs lately? Could it be that none of us have time to stop and smell the roses?
Maybe we should slow the pace down. Slow the pace down and sit and visit more, especially those that normally are bouncing off the walls. Think about it: "How great would it be that if we said that every morning, we realized that today we are living strictly for God?"
Don't you think life would be so much easier and less complicated, to do all the right things. My challenge to each of you and myself is before we get up in the morning for the next two weeks, to ask Jesus:
"How can I live a life just for you today and every day?"
"How may I live for your glory?"
Live strictly for Him and we will be amazed at how many stop signs we will stop at to find the correct path to turn on. Remember this world we are only passing thru, so live simply, leave the material things on earth, don't let them be extra baggage on your blessed and joyful journey.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
