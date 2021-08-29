Mass hysteria over masks
Inside a balloon of mass hysteria must be much the same as through Alice’s Looking Glass.
Inside, people are stamping their feet about the indignities of wearing a mask. Outside, there is a lifetime of experience of physicians wearing masks to protect their patients from things we understand as germs.
Inside, everyone complains that vaccination is a personal decision. Outside, someone we know has died or their health has been irreparably harmed, we must fill in at work for a sick or quarantined colleague, we are asked to believe that 1 in 100 is an acceptable death rate, we all become more experienced in the probabilities of mutations.
Is this not a community disease? Will we one day look back in wonder? Common sense has taken its leave.
John Schmidt
Effingham
