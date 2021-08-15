Last week the EDN published a response by our four area legislators to Governor Pritzker’s order for masks in school. The statements were nearly identical, saying he denied science and logic, and it was a political move. Not much of an original thought here from our legislators.
The science on the best approach for schools is not clear; ongoing studies do not show that children are free from worry from COVID. There are two major reasons I see for this mandate. Let us look at Alabama, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri.
In the thick of the delta variant, there are few ICU beds, if any, currently available, including pediatric. This correlates with the low vaccination rate in the south. Children do pick up COVID and do transmit it. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and most medical authorities agree.
Dr. Bob Wachter, the head of Internal Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and past chair of American Board of Internal Medicine, said, ”Even if the vaccine mandate turns the tide, it’ll be months before we get high enough rates to tamp down the virus. Until then, anything other than universal indoor masking is simply bonkers.”
Secondly, while COVID tends to be mild in teens and children, a recent study in Lancet found over 4% of children with COVID had symptoms for over a month. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently stated 15% of new cases are made up of children.
The numbers are not minor and do not bode well for a safe school year without precautions such as mask wearing.
I would appreciate our legislators using their pulpits to encourage everyone to get vaccinated instead of repeating a failing mantra. Until we see increased vaccination, it should be universal masking indoors, schools included.
Dan Niebrugge
Effingham
