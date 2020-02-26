Mary Miller, who is running for Congress, will be a strong leader like the Iron Lady, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. And kind and gentle, like Lady Di.
She is intelligent like St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, one of America's first saints.
She will be brave and strong like St. Joan of Arc.
I pity the fool that crosses her path.
She believes in the idea of peace through strength as practiced by President Ronald Reagan and present day President Donald J. Trump. She's got my vote and I pray to God she has yours, too.
She believes in this idea that abortion is murder and that freedom was not won with a registered gun.
There are other strong ladies in history she reminds me of, such as Queen Anne, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II. All wise and brave women. Women can be strong leaders, too.
Remember to vote Republican on March 17, 2020. Pray for Mary Miller and go vote. Victory is just a vote away and every vote counts.
Effingham is a sanctuary for the unborn and guns. Remember that and vote Mary Miller for Congress.
Happy Easter!
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
Albert R. Buening Jr.
Effingham
