Concerning the article in the Effingham Daily News dated Dec. 31, 2021, titled, "Goodbye, 2021":
Mary Miller said, "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, 'Whoever has the youth has the future.'"
She had no reason to apologize for this statement. Everybody and his dog knew what she was talking about. Children are easily brainwashed.
The news media are just trying to drag her good reputation through the mud. They are stomping on her First Amendment rights of freedom of speech. They are trying to be Thought Police and Mind Control.
Mary is like another statesman who said, "Give me liberty or give me death." He was Patrick Henry.
I plan to vote for her and you should, too.
Albert R. Buening, Jr.
Effingham
Editor's Note: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, has announced that she's running in the GOP primary against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, to represent the newly redrawn Illinois’ 15th Congressional District, which no longer includes Effingham.
