In my 40 years at The Leader-Union, I never voiced my support for any candidates; my job was to educate voters so they could make informed decisions. Now that I am retired and working only as a stringer for newspapers and a volunteer at the Vandalia Statehouse, I can voice my support for someone I feel more than worthy of more being chosen by Fayette County voters — Judge Marc Kelly.
Over the decades, I never voted strictly along party lines; I have always voted for whomever I thought was the best qualified. I can say that I voted for Democrats Rose Hoover, Jim Staff and Marsha Wodtka, and for Republicans Isabelle Brandt, Don Sheafor and Cindi Lotz.
In the race for resident circuit judge, I am proudly supporting one of the candidates based on my experience covering the courts for numerous decades.
I am strongly recommending Judge Marc Kelly for the post of resident circuit judge because of his qualifications, ability, honesty and background in the judicial system and courtroom presence, both as a private attorney and associate judge.
As both a private attorney and judge, Judge Kelly has handled every type of case, both criminal and civil. That includes trying to help people turn their lives around by presiding over Fayette County Drug Court and other specialty courts.
His experience includes 11 years as a private attorney, serving as the public defender and 11 years as an associate judge in the Fourth Judicial Circuit.
It' s worth noting that Marc Kelly was chosen for the associate judge post from a field of 18 attorneys.
Judge Kelly has also been recognized for his performance as a judge by the Illinois Supreme Court, being appointed to a statewide committee for criminal jury instructions and by the Illinois Judicial College to a special task force on remote hearings, and is certified as a new judge mentor.
I encourage voters to look at the Judicial Advisory Poll results on these two candidates published by the Illinois State Bar Association on its website at isba.org.
Each election year, to provide information to the public regarding qualifications of judicial candidates, the ISBA conducts an advisory poll of licensed attorneys who have knowledge of the candidate. Of these two candidates, Marc Kelly is the only one who received a "recommended" rating. Candidates are recommended if they receive 65 percent of those polled voting "yes" that the candidate "meets the requirements for the office." Marc received 95 percent voting "yes."
He also received very high ratings, in excess of 95 percent, indicating that he had these qualities — integrity, legal ability, temperament, impartiality.
Joshua Morrison did not receive a rating from the Judicial Advisory Poll and his poll results on all categories were not published. The ISBA indicated on its website that "A scheduling anomaly for this poll prevents it from being considered valid. "
When I inquired about the "scheduling anomaly," an ISBA spokesperson would only say "there was an irregularity in the process, and therefore, the results for Joshua Morrison have been destroyed."
The official was then asked whether this non-publication due to a "scheduling anomaly" would only be possible if the candidate appealed the validity of the rating results. The spokesperson confirmed that as being correct.
An appeal of rating results is only allowed to be made by a candidate if the candidate received a less than 65 percent, "not recommended" rating.
I hope Fayette County residents realize that while they are voting for resident circuit judge by party affiliation, this is not a position for which such affiliation should be a factor in choosing a candidate.
In fact, after being elected, the successful candidate, as Judge Kelly clearly explains, "a judge is required to strictly limit, if not completely end, their involvement in political parties. "
Again, I believe that voters should compare the qualifications on the two candidates, and, again, I think Judge Kelly stands out head and shoulders above his opponent in the race.
Anyone wishing to learn about my support for Judge Kelly is more than welcome to reach out to me.
But, I don' t expect you, the voters, to base your vote for Judge Kelly solely on my recommendation. In fact, there are numerous people who are much more familiar with the candidates than am I. I encourage you to talk with those who work with and around the candidates on a regular basis, those attorneys and other personnel working in the court systems, as well as other county employees at our county courthouse.
Rich Bauer
Vandalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.