Many advertisers use Lincoln likeness – why not marijuana store?
I read the letter to the editor from Janice Heiden and I hope to lend some history here. (“Image of Abraham Lincoln should not be used to promote marijuana sales,” April 12, 2023.)
The first cannabis grown in the U.S. by European settlers occurred at the bequest of King James. The Virginia Company asked its farmers to grow 100 plants to be sent back to England and its cultivation expanded from there.
Our founding father, George Washington, grew a sizable amount of cannabis at Mt. Vernon for rope and cloth, and widespread cultivation of cannabis grew through the 18th and 19th centuries. Jefferson as well grew hemp. There doesn’t seem to be a historical record of our founding fathers having any problem with its cultivation or use.
In Lincoln’s time, cannabis was legal. Medical marijuana preparations were widely available and in use from 1839. It was considered a “fashionable narcotic” and its recreational use was widespread with over 500 oriental-style “hash houses” in New York City alone. I sincerely doubt that Mr. Lincoln had any specific bias against its use.
Once again, cannabis is legal in Illinois and most of the U.S. Medical marijuana is used by millions of Americans in 38 states (and more every ballot cycle). Recreational adult-use cannabis is legal in almost half of the states, with revenues from its sales helping to address much needed tax income.
Within the last few years Lincoln has appeared in Geico ads, prescription drug commercials, and Diet Mountain Dew ads, to name a few other legal products using the president’s likeness. For better or worse, the term “Effing” has been widely used to promote area businesses and products for many years, despite its somewhat risque derivation. I don’t recall any real outrage.
The land owner is free to host billboards, and I doubt they are held responsible for the product, service or message advertised. I’m unclear “who” should have been “consulted” regarding a billboard company’s choice of clients.
As to the parallels to the EHS mural, there simply aren’t any.
Offended? Disgust? This seems to be a great deal of emotion about the choices of a landlord, an advertising company, and a legal business exercising their God-given freedoms to engage in our American economy.
Brian J. Larson, Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.