High school is a pivotal point in a student’s life. It is a time for friendship, preparing for life’s next steps, and developing a deeper understanding of our communities. Last year, with COVID-19 raging across Illinois, our students have been all but stripped of these opportunities. Many have had to learn remotely and until recently, normal social activities had been put on pause or dramatically changed.
As a teacher and coach, the safety of my students is always the top priority. I’m grateful that many students can now participate in sports in some capacity once again. I also believe it is critical to development and learning to get all students back into the classroom and all activities back to normal as soon as possible. That is why I am relieved that the vaccine is becoming available to more people and will be delivered and administered to everyone across the state and country soon.
The state recently opened vaccination appointments to teachers, and this critical step will help schools return to normal. We appreciate the work of our healthcare distributors working to deliver these critical doses to every part of our state, including rural areas like East Central Illinois and cities like Chicago. It’s important that our state and local governments support and continue coordinating with healthcare distributors to ensure we can get enough vaccine doses as soon as possible.
Only by reaching herd immunity will we end the pandemic and get our schools, sports, and students’ lives back to normal.
Cody Drone
Charleston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.