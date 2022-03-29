Tonight a good friend sat in and prayed my hour so I could spend some precious time with my grandkids. Time so there mom and dad could spend some quiet time together.
Sometimes we need those date nights. Dates with children, dates with spouses, dates with grandparents, dates with parents or simply dates with good friends. But most of all we need to set our dates with God.
Why is it so easy for us to schedule dates with others but we seem to forget to schedule dates with our own eternal father? I do have a schedule for every Tuesday night for only one hr and on sunday. That is only a couple of scheduled hours a week, when there are actually 168 total hours in a week.
Wow, when you say it like that, I am giving Him slim pickens. Especially when I come to realize He watches over me all 168 hours each week over and over.
Sometimes it is scary to schedule times with Him, just like my granddaughter going into the basement; what awaits her down there. She is so little in a big world. Are we afraid what awaits us? Are we scared what He might reveal to us if we just sit quietly?
Do you think we should sit quietly as the Northern Periodical Cicada does? According to the book on Bugs by Nancy Winslow Parker and Joan Richards Wright, it takes them 17 years to hatch to live only four to six weeks.
God gives us a free will to schedule whatever time we want with Him. He wants us to be with him always, but allows us to decide on the schedule that we want to give Him the time of day. We are not like the Cicada that is confined for those 17 years.
So my question to you and myself is: Can you tweak your schedule to give some more time? Actually just a little more time for our Eternal Father? Maybe start with just 15 minutes and help it grow into 30 minutes and then into an hour. Always remember God loves you right where you are.
