Love Much!
Recently, about the last three days or so, I have been visited by morning doves. I had been in several different places. I was perplexed in why was I seeing them so often. Their cooing always make my heart full. So gentle and sweet. I asked the question what could be behind this. So I googled the answer. Lol. What does it mean when you see a dove?
The gist of dove symbolism is grace, love, beauty, and peace. It can also mean innocence and femininity. Seeing a dove means you must help others in whatever way you can and always use love and peace in all your interactions.
The first time I seen three doves I was with my beautiful, gentle, and peaceful grandmother. I asked her, “When you leave this world what do you want to share with others, what advice can you give?” The answer came in these two simple but complex words. She said, “LOVE MUCH!!!”
Wow, how simple, but how hard this can be?
We are told the greatest of the commandments is to love thy neighbor. We discussed this and both agreed it is hard to love everyone. It is hard to love the one that persecutes you, the one who hurts you, the one who alienates you. It is hard to love the one that is jealous of you. It is hard to love the sinner, but hate the sin.
This will get you to heaven.
This may be difficult here on earth but just as the dove is a sign of grace, beauty, and peace, God has given us the sign of love through his commandments and his sufferings. So even if we do not see the dove, we need to help others any way you can and use peace and love.
LOVE MUCH!!!
