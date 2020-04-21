Love and goodness
can be contagious
Just a suggestion. Since we all seem to have some time on our hands these days, why not look through your contacts and text or call an old friend and reconnect and check on their welfare, especially if that person lives alone?
See if they are doing well. And if they are not, maybe ask what you can do to help – and then do it if you can.
Remember, we are all in this together and it is always the right thing when you check on someone or help someone.
Spread the love. Love can and goodness can be as contagious as anything else.
Danny Shelton, Effingham
Roses for safety
precautions
Kudos and roses to Rural King and all our other community businesses and services that have implemented safety policies to protect their employees and patrons. They deserve a standing ovation!
Daniel Warfield, Effingham
Defer sales
taxes for more
Illinois businesses
Dear Gov. Pritzker:
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on individuals, families, and communities. The pandemic is also causing tremendous financial hardship on small and local businesses. Unless immediate action is taken, small businesses may be forced to permanently close. Communities will lose businesses which support local economies and more jobs will be lost.
You have previously issued an executive order permitting certain restaurants and bars to defer their sales tax payments. We applaud you for taking this action. However, all eligible small businesses need similar relief. For that reason, we are asking that you allow small businesses with annual sales of $3 million or less, and whose revenue has declined by 25% or more since March 1, to immediately defer their sales tax payments until such time as our state’s economy is re-opened.
Small businesses are struggling to cover their expenses. They are attempting to procure additional capital but that has proven to be an arduous process. Expanding the deferral of sales tax payments is a tool which can help local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Please support small businesses and help save Illinois jobs.
Elliot Richardson, president Small Business Advocacy Council
