All you hear now is take away guns, take them away from good people, what a lie. What they need to do is kick Satan out, and put the King James back in the right place. They took God, Jesus and the Holy Ghost, out of schoos, government, and let Satan and his people in. That didn't work out well for us.
We have no fear of judgement day that is coming for all of us someday. Pastors don't say anything about hell, and the lake of fire. They want to feel-good, pay us we will make you feel-good. If we don't wake up soon it will be too late.
When the rapture happens it will be too late. No one wants to hear about it.
But Jesus told us in the King James, He was going to make us a home, and He was coming back for us. Are you ready, or not?
The lake of fire is ready for the people that turned their back on Jesus, and they will burn forever and ever. They tell you there is no hell, but they are lying to you. Jesus tells a lot about hell, it was made for Satan and his angels. Just think of all the people you know that may be there already, burning in the lake of fire.
Turn to Jesus now, ask Jesus to forgive your sins and change from your old ways, and get a new life in Jesus, before it is too late. Evil is taking over our world. We need to pray to Jesus to help us through these times. If we don't, our time here is getting short before the rapture. No matter what the feel good church and pastors say. It is all in the KJV. Wake-up and turn to Jesus now, before it is too lately.
Ronald D. Cress
Strasburg
Commented
