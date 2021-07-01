While reading the paper regarding the fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Mary Miller at EPC, we were surprised to learn that our elected County Board Chairman Jim Nieman and State Representative Blaine Wilhour profess to be unaware of all of the controversy regarding both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mary Miller, including the Hitler and Holocaust statements that both of them have made in public. ("Greene to help Miller kick off fundraising at Effingham event," Monday, June 28, 2021, page A1.)
If Chairman Nieman and Representative Wilhour are actually ignorant of these controversies, they are poorly informed. And if they are aware but do not want to disclose, they are being disingenuous.
Is this really the representation that we expect and want from our elected officials?
Daniel and Carol Warfield
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.