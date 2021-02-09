Despite some news reports, Don Tracy is Chairman of the Illinois Republican party because several of the most conservative legislators in the state who represent the areas with the most weighted vote were involved and backed him.
We talked directly with Tracy and supported him based on his commitment to continuing to engage working families and support the values of working people.
This isn't a Trump or anti-Trump deal. It's about putting the Republican Party in the best position to win by speaking to the middle class and working class families in Illinois who have disproportionately shouldered the burden of poor policies from our state's one-party rule for far too long.
We have been and will continue to be engaged in this process, and we look forward to working with Chairman Tracy. Make no mistake about it - the election of Don Tracy as State Party Chairman is a big win for conservatives.
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville
