Aren’t we all exhausted by thinking about the pandemic? The faces of COVID 19, ’20, and ’21 affronts our emotions. So, why view art reflecting artists’ responses to the pandemic? I believe you know.
As I watched the artists, Sarah Marjanovic and Heather Sandy, install their artworks at the Illini Union Art Gallery, I saw solemnity – a realization of the seriousness of the situation that they have placed themselves into – and excitement. Lives transformed by a virus; yet they have worked long toward an apex.
“It may be too much to hope, but perhaps our works will serve as a sort of historical documentation or as a catalyst for change,” stated the artists.
In the pieces on the wall, I see Sandy’s representations in juxtaposition to Marjanovic’s abstractions.
“I create intriguing interplays representing the delicate and vulnerable as well as the strong and resilient,” states Marjanovic.
Yes, it seems to me that her works do reveal an ambivalence, one that encourages the viewer to interpret. I feel a freedom. No exclusion of points of view! Her audience will respond to her beautiful abstractions with both warm emotion and cool contemplation.
“My artworks reflect my interests in the surroundings and the experiences during the pandemic,” stated Sandy. “Familiar landscapes were transformed, but so were emotional landscapes.”
Although I feel comfortable seeing the familiar reflected in Sandy’s beautiful representational style, I get a message.
“Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration,” Illini Union Art Gallery, December – January).
Patty Gillespie
Newton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.