Like Rome, faith can’t be built in a day
Have you ever heard the phrase, “Rome wasn’t built in a day?” It takes time to build perfection. There are times when the structure is under construction and a strong wind comes thru and blows it down. Usually because it did not have enough braces to help support the walls.
Have you ever asked yourself, “Am I on the construction crew, or am I on the wrecking crew?” Many times we are challenged by temptations, it is so much easier to join the wrecking crew versus the construction crew. Maybe we should be working for a few extra graces to help us build up instead of tearing down. God is happy with building steady as we go instead of building everything overnight.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church sates, “The grace of Christ is the gratuitous gift that God makes to us of his own life, infused by the Holy Spirit into our soul to heal it of sin and to sanctify it. It is the sanctifying or deifying grace received in Baptism.”
This is why it is so important to be baptized. God gives us the gift of cleansing our soul of original sin. No matter what your choice of religion.
So what can you do too build your faith? You can start by asking God for forgiveness or going to confession. You can attend mass or your church’s service. Being in God’s presence can help you to receive those extra graces you need to be one in his likeness.
So receive the sacraments, spend quiet time with our Lord, turn off the noise. Spend time with your church family. Read the bible, study, study some more. Do Works of Mercy (helping others, penance, fasting, etc.) Build your faith up a little at a time. Gain those graces by receiving the sacraments and or doing works of charity. Remember Rome was not built in a day, your faith may not either. So start constructing today and not wrecking your faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. Even if you have previously wrecked it, God wants you to ask forgiveness and build your faith back up. Peace to all.
Lisa Rexroat Dieterich
Social workers make world a better place
The nation’s almost 720,000 social workers entered the field because they have a strong desire to help people and make our communities and world a better place to live.
Each day social workers touch millions of lives. In fact, you, a family member, or a friend have likely already been helped by a social worker. You will find social workers practically everywhere, working in schools, hospitals, mental health facilities, veteran centers, and child welfare agencies.
Social workers have been in the forefront of helping create this nation’s social safety net. At Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois, we are a social work agency committed to being champions for racial equity within the child welfare field. We do this because children of color historically come into care more often, stay longer and fewer return to their families.
Children of color need your support. Consider contacting your lawmakers and urging them to support DCFS Bias-Free Child Removal Senate Bill 3720, which would establish a pilot program for the purpose of addressing racial disparities in the child welfare system. Implicit bias too often unconsciously affect people’s actions. This new program would utilize a blind removal strategy when deciding whether a child should be removed from their parents’ home.
This Social Work Month and beyond, we urge you to speak up for the children and families within the child welfare system. Be a strong, positive voice for change on their behalves.
Mike Bertrand Mt Vernon
