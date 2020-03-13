Life without changing our clocks? Think about it
I find it interesting that, when talking about the time change, people talk about the hassle of changing their clocks. They don’t talk about life without a time change. Maybe they should. Think about the two options being proposed…
Permanent Central Standard Time (CST) – Leaving our clocks on CST all year leaves things as they have been in winter, but results in some significant changes in the summer. With clocks not turned forward for Daylight Saving Time in the summer, sunrise comes an hour earlier – as early as 4:30 a.m. in late June. At the other end of the day, sunset also comes an hour earlier – at about 7 p.m. by early August. So, while permanent CST means we don’t have to change our clocks, it results in an extra hour of daylight while most of us are asleep, and the loss of that extra hour of daylight in the evening when we want to be outside. And, unless Indiana adopts the same time change, our local time is an hour behind Terre Haute in the winter but two hours behind in the summer.
Permanent Daily Saving Time (DST) – Conversely, moving our clocks to DST all year results in no change in the summer, but some significant changes in winter. We gain an hour of sunlight at the end of the day, resulting in sunset at 5:45 p.m. in January. However, we lose that hour in the morning, resulting in sunrise at about 8:15 a.m. during that same month. So the kids head off to school well before sunrise. Is that a good idea? And, unless Indiana also adopts the same time change, we return to being one hour behind Terre Haute for part of the year and at the same time for part of the year.
I’m retired, so this doesn’t really matter much to me, but people need to remember a couple of things: 1) Changing the time doesn’t produce more or fewer daylight hours – it just moves them around. Do you want more daylight in the morning, or do you want it in the evening? You can’t have both. And, 2) as with many decisions, it’s important to look past the immediate effects of your actions and to consider long-term consequences.
Wayne Savageau, Newton
Closing Illinois’ schools is the right thing to do
We support Governor Pritzker’s decision to close Illinois schools to prevent further spread of COVID-19. This is an historic and difficult decision, but it is the responsible action to ensure the health of our students, faculty, staff, and communities.
Teachers are creating learning opportunities to keep children engaged and minimize any learning loss, but COVID-19 has revealed deeper issues that need to be addressed. The austerity budgeting of the last years is coming home to roost and now we are paying a public health price. We must learn from this. About how to better protect our teachers, staff, and students by providing paid sick leave and a nurse at every school – which is a public health issue, not just a moral one. Bridging the digital divide so that e-learning can be fully incorporated at all our schools has to be another top priority.
The IFT will continue to monitor the situation and work with the governor’s office and help locals work with their schools’ districts to support students in every way.
Dan Montgomery, President of the Illinois Federations of Teachers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.