What a whirlwind it has been. Life can throw one thing at you after another. But no matter the circumstances, life goes on.
Recently, my daughter had been pregnant with her sixth child. The baby thought or gave momma the feelings that it wanted to arrive early. But night after night the baby decided to stay protected in the womb. I believe he knew all the noise that would await him on the outside world. This noise would be filled with lots of hugs and kisses and smothering. Well that day finally arrived – with so many surprises. Raphael was born on my husband’s birthday and my husband’s mom’s birthday. What a treat this was for my husband. He is such a bundle of joy. Such a cuddle baby.
You know it reminds me of each one of us. Sometimes we don’t want to get out of our routine, our old sinful ways. We are fine just going thru the everyday motion, no matter the sin or consequences.
The noise of this world keeps us distracted. Keeps us from picking up our feet and moving forward. We must do something to deflect the noise, but be willing to accept all the hugs and kisses from our good Lord. We need to let Him come into our lives so we can block off the noise and be a bundle of joy to our Father. Our Lord in heaven is always there to cuddle us and direct us as long as we let him be born into our lives.
If you haven’t been baptized, why not take that step and become a child of God? So, why not block out all the noise and accept all the hugs and kisses. Work on a beautiful relationship with our Our Lord Jesus and keep feeding it.
When I attend adoration I can feel his loving arms around me, hugging me and loving me. A wise gentleman told me that if you built a new house and put all that work into building it, why would you burn it down? The same goes for our spiritual life. We need to build it up and not let it be burnt with the noise and all the temptations of this world. We have been given life, we must now coddle it and help it grow. We must pass it on from generation to generation, just as my mother-in-law’s birthday was passed to her son and then on to his grandson.
God is so good, let us support life amongst all generations.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
