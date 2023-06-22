As a retired elementary teacher and school librarian, I would like to address the front page article "About Books" and Gov. Pritzker's policy prohibiting the practice of banning specific books and resources from our libraries. ("Debating Illinois' new measure against book bans," page A1, June 17, 2023.)
Librarians are trained to know their communities and to choose appropriate books and materials for all people living in that community. There are many parents with differing political views, educational levels, religious views, and cultural differences in our communities and state. Libraries must serve the needs of all of them.
The Suzette Memorial Library in Effingham houses children's books and young adult books in separate rooms from the adult books in order to limit inappropriate access. However, if a child chooses an inappropriate book, it is up to the parents to decide if their child should read it. Not the librarian. Not the school board. Not another parent.
If you want to limit your child's curiosity and love of knowledge, control what books can be placed in our libraries and control what your child can read, that is your prerogative – but don't tell me I have to do the same. Let the librarians do their job and let's encourage parents to do theirs.
Dianne Merz
Effingham
