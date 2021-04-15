Let’s not separate left and right
Regarding Marilyn Wirth’s column on April 14:
This is a time we need to respect each other’s beliefs, as we like ours to be respected. That does not mean we will really understand everyone’s beliefs, but they should be respected. No matter race, color or creed, everyone has been raised with their own values and responsibilities. If you were never in those shoes, you will never understand, but you should not judge.
Of course our country’s great, but far from perfect. We stole the American Indian’s land and put them on reservations. We brought in millions of Blacks and made them slaves to make the white people rich. The ships and ports were full of Jewish people wanting to immigrate to America during the Second World War in order to escape concentration camps, but many were denied entry.
So this country is not without sin. Mostly, our unkindliness comes from not understanding, and fear.
Most of our families back four or five generations came to this country with nothing but hope for a better life. Because they were white they were allowed to work and gradually they started to achieve some success.
What would Jesus do? He would say judge not, love one another.
Connie Broom, Effingham
