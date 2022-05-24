There have been and will be plenty more TV ads from political candidates the coming months. They often seem to say what people want to hear for the sake of votes, not for truthfulness. Illinois does not have the highest taxes in the United States. The Democratic Governors Association, a political action committee that backs Mr. Bailey, has no association with the Democratic Party or Mr. Pritzker. TV ads make it seem the otherwise. While cutting the tax on groceries will save consumers 1% of their bill, it won't go a long way to solving income problems.
There was an interesting article about the GOP candidates meeting in the Friday paper. ("GOP candidates for governor take aim at Irvin," page B5, May 20, 2022.) While a few policy positions were discussed, there was no mention on how to solve the problems.
Cut taxes, fine. The Illinois state tax rate falls in the middle of neighboring states. What cuts would be made to pay for them? Better to discuss how are candidates going to change the governmental layers that levy the taxes. I would like to hear their solutions.
Illinois state tax rates fall in the middle of neighboring states.
Illinois: 4.95% flat tax.
Missouri: 5.4% income over $8,424 graduated tax.
Iowa: 3.9% flat tax under the new law not yet in effect.
Indiana: 3.23% flat tax.
Wisconsin: 5.4% income over $16,160, 7.65% income over $177,960 graduated tax.
Brian Poelker
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.