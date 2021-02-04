Landfill 33 and Sanitation Service, Inc are truly local family businesses in the truest sense of the word. It was started by my in-laws (Ed Deibel and Ruth Deibel) 60 years ago in order to provide safe, convenient, and cost-effective waste disposal service for our County and the surrounding area. We have been in the waste hauling business for 60 years and in the landfill business for the past 41 years. Day-to-day operations were eventually assumed by Dick Deibel (Ed and Ruth Deibel’s son), and then by my wife (Julia Deibel Hayes) and myself. The business is still 100% owned by the family, and several of Ed and Ruth’s grandsons work for the Company, and are the third generation to carry the family tradition forward.
For decades we have put our heart and soul into this Company and the Community our Company serves, and this project is no exception. In a word, this project is as big as it gets for our family. This project has been over 15 years in the making and is the result of careful planning, and represents a significant ongoing investment in our Community.
Landfill 33 has worked hard to have an exemplary operating in environmental compliance record. Garbage collection and disposal is an essential business if there ever was one. People don’t stop generating garbage, so garbage must be picked up every day, and garbage trucks have to be dumped every day. Like our farmer friends, our work never stops. No matter what Mother Nature hands us, we have to find a way to deal with it and get our work done. This includes the absolute worst weather conditions you could possibly imagine; sideways rain, driving snow, sleet, ice storms, 40 mph plus winds, below freezing temperatures and then, on the other side, 100-degree plus heat and brutal humidity. Through all of that we devote every day to serve our Community. During the last 40-plus years, Landfill 33 has only experienced eight minor violations, all of which were quickly resolved. The regulations we deal with are many and detailed, and require much thought, effort and expense to comply with. Our Facility has a comprehensive environmental monitoring program which results in reports being routinely submitted to IEPA. The Landfill is frequently inspected by IEPA. Again, even under this considerable regulatory scrutiny, Landfill 33 has an exemplary compliance record.
Landfill 33 is proud of the way in which it has maintained the concrete road on the Facility property over the years and always kept it clean. We have received no complaints of mud tracking outside the Facility from the Highway Department, so any complaints about mud tracking are totally unsubstantiated.
As to odor complaints, Landfill 33 has maintained a state-of-the-art inspection and monitoring program which determined no detection of malodor beyond the Facility boundaries has occurred. As noted during the course of testimony at the Public Hearing, no odor complaint was ever scientifically verified. The odor detection equipment used by Landfill 33 is equipped with a GPS tracking device that maps where each testing event took place. Again, the mapping of these test locations showed that no odors were detected offsite, and only within the Facility boundaries where you would expect odors to be present while waste was being disposed of. In addition, as part of our Odor Management Program, Landfill 33 has installed three additional gas flares in addition to the ten flares that had already previously been operating on the Site.
The leachate release event was the result of vandalized equipment. It was immediately responded to, and primarily contained within the Landfill property. As noted by documents filed by the State of Illinois with the Illinois Pollution Control Board, potential damage to the environment was determined to be less than $20.00 in nature, and our response to the incident was immediate and thorough. However, in order to ensure that no event such as this ever occurs in the future, Landfill 33 went above and beyond to reengineer the entire leachate collection and containment system at a cost of over $250,000.
Complaints concerning odor and litter did not come about until our plans for the new Facility became public. It seems strange to us that for many, many, many years not one person complained about our operation of the Landfill, and, by coincidence, these complaints only started once our intention to site a new Facility became public. All that said, only two families appeared at the Pubic Hearing to voice complaints. The rest of our many, many neighbors who reside and conduct business in close proximity to the Landfill have voiced no complaints.
Brian Hayes
Landfill 33
