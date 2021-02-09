We have put our hearts and souls into our property and our house. NOw Landfill 33 wants to start a new landfill, Effingham Crossroads Landfill. It would be only a few hundred feet from our house and properties.
They do not care about destroying lives, homes, properties, humans, animals and all wildlife. All they care about is money and power.
Brian Hayes talked about the family business in his article defending Landfill 33 and Sanitation Service. ("Landfill owner defends Sanitation Service record," Opinion Page, Feb. 5, 2021.) Well, what about us? I guess we do not matter. WE've lived here for over 42 years.
We live a quarter mile from Landfill 33. I know what it is like and it is not good. It's sad when you have to plan your outside work and your outside enjoyment on what kind of smell, dust and noise is coming from Landfill 33.
You can't grill outside when the stink and smell is so bad you think you're going to be sick. You can't hang clothes on the clothesline to dry or open windows due to dust from Landfill 33, and when their equipment is so loud you can't hear. You can't spend hours mowing your yard because of the smell from the landfill.
We have over 42 years experience living a quarter mile away from Landfill 33. I can't even think what it will be like with the new Effingham Crossroads Landfill being only a few hundred feet from us. Living next to a landfill is not good for you or your health or the environment.
They can brag about their landfill all they want. We know different. They have been fined several times for different things. They have a history of not following rules and telling you what they want you to hear.
I agree there needs to be more recycling, but the landfill would not profit from recycling. Recycling is not a money making business. More recycling leads to less trash in the landfill, which leads to less money in their pocket.
I pass Landfill 33 at least twice a day. I see what is going on. If Landfill 33 maintained the concrete road entering and exiting Landfill 33 there would not be mud, rocks and trash on the highway.
If Landfill 33 had not taken trash from six other counties they would still have room. Effingham County has enough trash of their own without taking from six other counties.
We ask that the Effingham County Board members vote "no" on the proposed siting of the new Effingham Crossroads Landfill. It needs to be put where there are no houses around. This location is not where it should be put.
Effingham County Board members will make the yes or no decision on siting of Effingham Crossroads Landfill. Please vote no.
Rick and Deb Stumeier
Effingham
P.S. Send comments or concerns to the county board members via the county clerk's office: Elizabeth Huston, Jim Niemann, Heather Mumma, David Campbell, John Perry, Norbert Soltwedel, Doug McCain, Rob Arnold, Joe Thoele.
