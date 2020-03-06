Please take time to vote in the upcoming Efﬁngham County primary election on March 17. As in the last election, the extremely important position of Efﬁngham County Coroner will be voted on. It is very important that the best, capable and experienced person be elected to that ofﬁce. That is the reason I am writing this letter, and I will tell you why. During the 38 years which I worked for the Illinois State Police, I had the pleasure of Working with our present coroner, Kim Rhodes, for about 25 years. She was a great person to work with.
On the times I had to call her out to handle an accident or other situations, there was never a complaint. Many times during the work week she would go to work early and be the last one to go home. That is the reason that I have always said that she gave 110% to her job. During the time she has been coroner, I believe she handles that job the same way, as I have driven by the County Building or called her, only to fnd that she is still working after 4 p.m.
There is another important reason I would like to see her re-elected. On the ﬁrst day she went to the Coroner's Ofﬁce, I went along. It was a little disappointing to see the conditions of the rooms. There were piles of paper sacks and empty boxes in one corner of the room and upon checking the reﬁigerator it was found that there was both a urine sample and blood sample with no names attached. The conditions inside the office were disappointing.
I made another visit to that office about a week later and found major changes. I could not even ﬁnd a scrap of paper or a paper clip on the floor. It was also found there were numerous items that had never been returned to the families of deceased victims. That has now been corrected. Under Coroner Kim Rhodes' watch, many positive changes have been made. The ofﬁces have been completely updated and you will not ﬁnd any ofﬁce in the Efﬁngham County building in better condition.
Personally, I do not think there is anyone who is any harder working or dedicated to the job than Kim Rhodes. In my opinion, Kim Rhodes is one of the best, if not the very best coroner in the State of Illinois. Please vote to retain her.
Billy G. Genaust
Effingham
