I am writing a Letter to the Editor about an issue which will impact our county for a long time. I am talking about our coroner’s race.
As many of you remember, two years ago my good friend Duane Guffey passed away while in the service of our community as the Coroner of Effingham County. As it so happened, another good friend of mine was chosen by the County Board and later elected by the citizens of Effingham County to take over for Coroner Guffey. This individual was Kim Rhodes.
I have known Kim for over 32 years, where at one time, she was my immediate supervisor. There, she gained my respect as a hard worker and true leader. I have had the pleasure of working beside her and her team these past two years, as our duties often overlap. I know her to be very passionate about the service she is providing to the citizens of our county.
Kim is a retired State Police Commander and brings over 42 years of police training and experience to the Office of Coroner. As every good supervisor should do, she has surrounded herself with a staff of highly qualified individuals to assist her with the duties of Coroner. Most of these I know both personally and professionally. This staff has an outstanding working relationship with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, The Effingham City Police Department, the Illinois State Police, Abbott EMS and the local Fire Departments. Their reports are timely, well documented and accurate.
Kim is an extremely hard worker and is very focused in any endeavor she pursues. I feel very fortunate for our county that she wants to be our Coroner. She and her staff have done an outstanding job these past two years assisting many families in their time of need. While this is one of the most important functions the Coroner faces, being fiscally responsible to the citizens remains a daunting task. This past year, under Coroner Rhodes’ direction, their Office came in under budget and she returned over $25,000 to Effingham County. Coroner Rhodes has also chosen to opt out of the County insurance and the retirement system, thus saving Effingham County almost $9500 each year she is our Coroner!
Please do your diligent effort and research the candidates before you vote, both in the local, and the State election. Those chosen by us, the citizens, will affect our future. As for my vote for Effingham County Coroner, it is Kim Rhodes.
David J. Mahon
Effingham
