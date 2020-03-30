I read the headline in the Effingham Daily News, "Effingham County to Chicago: Get Lost." (Page A4, March 18, 2020.) I read these words with great pleasure.
It is like we are back during the Revolutionary War, when Patrick Henry said, "Give me liberty or give me death."
President Thomas Jefferson had the motto, "Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God."
We can defeat the tyrant J.B. Pritzker and his minions in the "Democratic Party." J.B. Pritzker is nothing but a swaggering dictator with visions of godhood. We can defeat him because God is on our side. We are on the side of right. And right means might.
Keep fighting the good fight. Keep running the good race and above all, keep the faith.
This election was highly successful and I am proud to be part of it. Congratulations to Mary Miller and all the rest.
Albert R. Buening, Jr.
Effingham
