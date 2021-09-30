In the Saturday, Sept. 25 edition of the Effingham Daily News, Jeff Danziger of the Washington Post Writers Group, put forth a political cartoon called "U.S. Border Patrol uses Horses to Chase Asylum Seekers." The political cartoon shows U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback, literally using whips on the "asylum seekers.” That is an outright and complete lie. U.S. Border Patrol Agents do not carry whips.
Though absolutely no proof has been presented that Border Agents were whipping Haitian illegal immigrants, Danziger promotes the big lie, l'm sure to the delight of the Washington Post Writers Group that he works for. Even the photographer that snapped the now infamous photo has said, that he saw no one being whipped or injured during the time that the agents on horseback were there doing their job. I seriously doubt that Mr. Danziger has ever been on a horse, let alone know how to control one properly.
It appears that many news organizations would rather continue to promote the false narratives and raise suspicion about our Border Patrol agents, who are being totally overwhelmed by illegal immigration, rather than report the simple truth about the chaotic human tragedy happening on our southern border. So rather than promoting lies, possibly Mr. Danziger could draw a "political cartoon” giving credit to our Border Patrol agents for doing their jobs under this chaotic, unbelievable situation.
Mr. Danziger is no stranger to controversy. He has been criticized in the past for his portrayal of both African Americans and Native Americans in his political cartoons. So promoting false narratives, and creating controversy is nothing new for Mr. Danziger. And by the way, shame on the Effingham Daily News for helping Mr. Danziger promote the lie about our U.S. Border Patrol Agents. They are under tremendous pressure seven days a week, twenty four hours a day, and they deserve our respect.
Ron Kinder
Efﬁngham
Editor responds: I agree with your criticism of Danziger's protrayal. In hindsight, I should not have run that editorial cartoon. To me, initially, it seemed a criticism of the Biden administration's handling of the border. But you're right that the cartoon shows whips, when the photo shows one agent holding a rein. The Associated Press reported it this way: "One Border Patrol agent on horseback was seen twirling his long leather reins in a menacing way at the Haitian migrants, but not actually striking anyone. There was no sign in photos and videos viewed by The Associated Press that the mounted agents were carrying whips or using their reins as such when confronting the migrants. The agents, wearing chaps and cowboy hats, maneuvered their horses to forcibly block and move the migrants, almost seeming to herd them. In at least one instance, they were heard taunting the migrants."
Jeff Long, EDN editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.