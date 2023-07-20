It’s all about being present
Recently, I took a weekend trip to see my daughter and her family of eight, counting her and her husband. The view at their home just takes your breath away.
Well, when I arrived, several of them were feeling under the weather. So we didn’t get to do all the things on her agenda. I told her none of that matters. Just so I can spend the time with you and your family. Just so I can give lots of hugs, snuggles and kisses.
It is all about just being present. The time spent together gave me great joy. They are only little for just a while.
Upon my flight home, I had to park in the back of a full parking lot. I was kind of concerned because my flight got in at midnight and kinda concerned to walk to my van by myself. We’ll I prayed and prayed for protection. Well, God always has humor. Only two of us got off of the shuttle there. The man was an Anglecan Bishop and he was parked four cars from mine within a huge parking lot. It is all about being present; he was. Gave me quite the laugh of peace and security.
On another note, we were blessed with a baby black and white mule. I went out and rubbed all over it. It nuzzled with me and even whinnied to try and follow me several times. Just because I was present, he was loving on me.
So many times we all get worked up and think everything has to be big, eventful, and involve a bunch of people or money. Look at Paul in the Bible, he was in prison and still wrote most of the New Testament. All he had to do in prison was to be present and open to God’s word.
Remember, all God wants of all of us is our presence. He is not concerned about what great things you have done. He just wants you to be in His presence and learn to live by His words. Quiet spaces are the best places to find Him.
So the challenge this week: Be present for God and take the challenge to hear His word and act upon it if called to do so. If you feel a nudge in His presence and it is something that feels like you must do and it is something Jesus would do. Then take the moment and act on it.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
