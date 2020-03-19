It’s no longer a matter of politics
The presidential election in November will soon be upon us. I continue to ask myself how a person can say they are a Catholic or any other Christian Denomination and proclaim to be (and vote) a Democrat. As serious as I am in that line of thinking, I’m realizing my question should be reworded. I saw a commercial on a major network stating that a woman considering to take their product (medication) should not take it if she is pregnant, the company stated that their product could be severely harmful or fatal to the baby. They said it was a BABY! That little human being began at conception. And yet … we kill the baby.
This presidential election, although similar to 2016, I realize the truth in how this could be a defining moment for us. This election is not about whether you or I are a Republican or a Democrat, it’s about Christian Moral Beliefs.
If you do not believe in God, then you have wasted your time reading this. If you do believe in God, then where do you stand? Are you with our Lord Jesus or are you against Him (Luke 11:23 / Matthew 12:30)?
In his ‘Prayer for Peace’, St. Pope John Paul II wrote, “… from the loss of awareness of good and evil, deliver us.”
What was once socially unacceptable is now accepted. This election is not about the politics of climate change, Second Amendment rights, illegal aliens … it’s about the life of a baby and the continued ‘Slaughter of the Innocents’ (in and out of the womb).
“For our struggle is not with the flesh and blood but with the world rulers of the present darkness, with the evil spirits in the heavens.” Ephesians 6: 12.
This election is a spiritual war between good and evil in America.
This is my reworded question: “On whose side will you stand?”
Are your political convictions more important than a baby’s life in the womb?
This election determines an all important question. Do you choose Jesus… or Satan?
It’s that simple. I will vote as a Catholic.
God, have mercy on us and help us all and God, please, Bless America.
Eric J. Thompson, Effingham
