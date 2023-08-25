To the animal lovers in our community: I wish to share my experience with a kitten who came up my driveway crying for help. He was perhaps 2-3 month old scared, in unfamiliar territory, no mama, and hungry.
It took a couple of days before I could gain his confidence to let me pet and finally pick him up. I assumed he perhaps belonged across the highway as they had children. After checking with neighbors, no one claimed him or wished to keep him. I made a couple of phone calls to the animal shelters and was told they were full no room for him.
So I went to town bought kitty litter, food and a poop scooper. He had a cough and after a couple of weeks I was becoming attached to him and he to me. He began throwing up in the garage, so I took him to the vet. Was he sick, something caught in his throat? After x-ray, meds, etc. and $193 later, I brought the kitten back home.
Now, if I keep him he will need his shots, and fixed and was told approximately another $190. Talking to my neighbors, they also had acquired a new kitten at the same time I had. So evidently three had been dumped. No room in the shelters, so they felt compelled to give them a home.
When I was at the vet office, another lady from north of town had found a smaller kitten along side of the road, only one. Had she only seen the one or were others that she just did not find? This kitten appeared not even weaned.
Now, my huge concern is, what is the most humane way to treat animals that we cannot keep for whatever reason? Be dumped to fend on their own or be humanely put down?
I was told, “Oh, we have a ‘No Kill’ policy.” In my opinion, this is very, very wrong.
People have no business with a pet if they do not have or take time to care, love, and even talk with the animal. People need love and attention and so do animals. You give love to them and they will love you back, more faithful and forgiving than many people.
Now, back to the No Kill policy. Do you truly believe it is more humane to dump an animal to fend on its own or to have mercy and put them to sleep? The cost of living to care for, versus the additional cost to correctly feed, proper veterinary cost, and time to love that animal may cause some of us to make that “Dump Decision.”
Please, please rethink this No Kill policy. This dump decision may result in death in a very painful way for the animal, anyway.
I am an animal lover and it torments my heart to see mistreatment to any animal. They are God’s creation and God told Adam to name the animals and care for them. We still have the same instructions. Please rethink what is the most humane way to care for God’s animals.
And, by the way, who pays for all the shelter expenses?
Perhaps we need to all think about this policy and discuss with shelters, animal control, and county board. I believe there was a vote by county board to also agree to the No Kill policy.
Thank you for rethinking. I know we have many big problems to solve in this world and perhaps this is not at the top of many of our lists. But God, love and respect for one another will change the heart of mankind, let us each try to begin in some small way to change our thinking.
Thank you.
Merilyn Foster, Shumway
