The City of Effingham Convention and Visitors Bureau was thrilled by the continued success of the Wonderland in Lights this past year. Wonderland in Lights, a drive-through holiday light display, features a variety of lighted Christmas scenes in Community Park.
Due to the generous donations of visitors, we collected $16,655.94 and saw 6,230 vehicles visit the display in 2019. These donations are crucial to our continued success at the Wonderland in Lights as each season’s funds sustain the displays for the following year. We look forward to purchasing new displays to help light up the City of Effingham again next year.
We would also like to thank everyone involved in the Wonderland in Lights this past year. Our volunteers are essential to the success of the Wonderland in Lights and their time is greatly appreciated. We would additionally like to send a special thank you to all who visited the lights this year and donated. Your donation will help keep the lights going for years to come!
Jodi Thoele
Effingham tourism director
