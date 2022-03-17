This is Patient Safety Awareness Week, March 13 – 19. While physicians and other healthcare professionals focus on patient safety all year, it is a good time to raise awareness of the importance of always improving the safety of the healthcare system for all.
One patient-focused issue recently raising concern among Illinois doctors is about reports of “ghost networks” perpetrated by state-regulated private health plans in Illinois. Insurance company provider directories often list doctors who are unavailable, not taking new patients, are located far away or who don’t work at the listed medical facility. This a statewide problem and it puts patients’ health at risk if they don’t have access to the medical care they need.
We call on the Illinois Department of Insurance to enhance its enforcement of the ISMS-initiated Network Adequacy and Transparency Act, signed into law in 2017, including putting forth strict enforcement guidelines and penalties for non-compliance. This law provides important protections for patients, including continuity of care for those with ongoing and urgent medical care needs, such as cancer patients and expectant mothers.
ISMS strongly calls for the insurance companies to do a better job of keeping their published physician network information up-to-date as required by law. The inattention to this important task is impeding access to and continuity of healthcare, as well as the patient-physician relationship.
If you’re experiencing ghost network issues, please file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Insurance.
Regan Thomas, MD
President, Illinois State Medical Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.