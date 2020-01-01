Democratic House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler along with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff at his side announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump.
The first article of impeachment he announced was abuse of power. The Democrats claim that President Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine President Zelensky into investigating Joe Biden and his son Hunter in exchange for military aid. However Ukraine President Zelensky has repeatedly stated that he was not pressured at all to investigate the Bidens. And furthermore, There has never been an investigation into the Bidens.
So where is the impeachable offense here? The answer is. There isn't any. If anybody is guilty of abuse of power it's the Democrats. During the House Intelligence Committee hearings, the Republicans weren't allowed to call any witnesses to testify or question any witnesses during the closed door depositions. But not one witness that was called during the hearings was a direct witness to the call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky.
So the Democrats are willing to impeach President Trump on hearsay evidence. Because that's all they have.
The other article of impeachment announced was obstruction of Congress. President Trump has never committed such an act. The Democrats are lying and America is seeing it. They're setting themselves up for failure in 2020.
I believe we will all witness the biggest landslide victory in the history of the presidential election by Donald Trump in 2020.
Randy Hicks
Cowden
