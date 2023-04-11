Image of Abraham Lincoln should not be used to promote marijuana sales
Several years ago, someone from outside this area claimed to be offended by the painting of the cross near the EHS football field. They got their way and the cross had to be removed.
Now I, along with others I have spoken with, am offended. The citizens of this area, as well as the whole state of Illinois, have long taken pride in the fact that President Abraham Lincoln came from our state, lived in and is buried in our state. Illinois is known as the Land of Lincoln.
Now, as people from all over pass by the city of Effingham, the Crossroads of America, a large sign has been erected along Interstate 57/70, between two exits into the city. The large green sign features President Lincoln in his traditional stove pipe hat. A marijuana weed is displayed from the brim of the hat. The sign reads, “Honestly, it’s right Effing here.”
The words themselves are questionable. I just cannot believe the citizens of our area approve of the use of President Lincoln to promote the sale of cannabis.
I have questions about who owns the parcel of land where the sign is erected, and was anyone consulted about the message that was conveyed before it was erected? Does anyone else feel the disgust that I do seeing our community conveyed in this manner?
I certainly do not feel that our beloved President Lincoln would ever condone the use of his image to promote the sale of cannabis.
Janice Heiden, Mason
