Tonight I am so full of Joy. The message to night is simple: Use the word JOY and put people in order as it is spelled.
JESUS
OTHERS
YOURSELF
The message tonight is to not ANTICIPATE but PARTICIPATE. Well, Jesus will never force you to do anything. He gave us each a free will, so let us use that free will in a positive spiritual way. How might I do that? Simplify, make it simple, easy peasy ...
1.) While driving make sure you smile and wave at others.
2.) Hold the door for a perfect stranger.
3.) Say Hello or Good morning to everyone you meet.
4.) Write or mail a letter of encouragement..
5.) Make a dessert and drop it off to someone you haven't seen in a while.
6.) Put a note in your friend or spouse's lunch box or car that let's them know you care.
7.) Tell the cashier or janitor, "Thank you and keep up the good work."
8.) Go visit the elderly or handicapped, even for just 15 minutes.
9.) While standing in a crowd or walking down the street sing: YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE.
10.) Wear a smile all day.
11.) Dance like no one is watching.
12.) Tell a military family, soldier, or veteran THANK YOU for your service.
13.) Let your priest or pastor or elders know how much you appreciate them.
14.) Hug your kids or relatives and tell them you love them.
Most of all, just be YOU and bring Joy to another individual. JUST BE LIKE JESUS AND LOVE MUCH AND EXPECT NOTHING IN RETURN. The sky is the limit.
