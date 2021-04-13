I'm scared! Scared to turn on the national news each day. Every day the president has a new program to present. Started the day after he took office, eliminating pipelines, the wall, and numerous other things.
This continues each day.
Just this past week one day it was the gun owners, next day the supreme court must be reorganized, next day he wants the pentagon purged. It sounds like the farmers will be the next target, changing inheritance laws and limiting the number of cows a farmer can own due to the methane gas they emit.
How long will it be before the churches will be the next target, saying they will lose their tax exemptions if they don't condone abortion and the LGBT way of life?
I can't imagine what will be left after four years in office. It's just a shame that the real problems are being ignored. Cities and businesses are being burned and thousands of children on the border are huddled together with their lives in the balance.
Our own children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be left with only a government debt that is beyond our imagination.
Numerous people say they don't watch the news any more, it's too depressing. And that's sad when folks don't even realize what's taking place.
Janice Heiden
Mason
