Illinois should leave statue and portraits of Douglas alone
I read the article on page B4 of the Friday, July 10 issue of the Effingham Daily News titled, “Madigan: Remove images of Stephen Douglas from state house” with interest.
I think this removal would be a mistake. The statues and portraits represents Art and History.
Who’s to say that the American Civil War may not have been fought is Stephen A. Douglas had been elected president?
THey are trying to eliminate history. Next will be our history books. Keep history. Where do we draw the line? Without history in the U.S., what is left?
I agree with President Donald J. Trump. Leave the statues alone. Leave history alone. God controls history. Happy Fourth of July! If we can keep it.
Albert R. Buening, Jr., Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.