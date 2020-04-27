In reference to last week's AP report that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell suggested Illinois declare bankruptcy, both U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. John Shimkus have told me in past years they are not interested in this because no one elese was suggesting it.
Well, now they are! What are we waiting for?
It is the only possible way out of our $138 billion pension debt.
Please consider telling your legislator what you think.
David Schaefer
Beecher City
